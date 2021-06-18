Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the May 13th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,870.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taisei from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Taisei alerts:

Shares of TISCF stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Taisei has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.