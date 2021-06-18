Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. 161,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,135. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

