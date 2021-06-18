Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Trimmed by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.20. 70,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,135. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of -152.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

