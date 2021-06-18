Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.750-1.800 EPS.

SNPS traded up $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $265.14. The company had a trading volume of 861,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,753. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $184.40 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.92.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

