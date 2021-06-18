Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after buying an additional 339,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

