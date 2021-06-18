Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $3,211,500.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SWCH stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,951,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

