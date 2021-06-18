Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNRL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 673.68%.

In other news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,627 shares of company stock worth $9,450,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

