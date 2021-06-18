Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of LL stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $611.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

