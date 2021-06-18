Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,680,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $700.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

