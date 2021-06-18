Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of PetIQ worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PetIQ by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,254,000.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,296,534 over the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James lifted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

PetIQ stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

