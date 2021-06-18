Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after buying an additional 3,575,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 54,163 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.07.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZIOP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.