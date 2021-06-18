SVB Leerink Cuts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $200.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $185.64 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.