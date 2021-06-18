SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $221.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

