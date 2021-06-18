sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $187.60 million and approximately $22.21 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002831 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 186,612,731 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

