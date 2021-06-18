Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III (NYSE:STRE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 2,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 26,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Company Profile (NYSE:STRE)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

