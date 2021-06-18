SuperLauncher One Day Volume Reaches $58,227.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001847 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $58,227.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00136004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00182920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.50 or 0.00880436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.61 or 1.00032886 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,077,942 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

