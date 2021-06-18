SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.01 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001411 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $52.33 million and $6.01 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00334338 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009306 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

