Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report sales of $93.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 799.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $451.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,660,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 179,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 106,456 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 90.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 197,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 93,964 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 293,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

SHO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,751. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

