Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 184,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,751. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.