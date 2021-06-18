Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 2,302 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $118,898.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,596,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,454,938.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,491 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $152,277.42.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $1,236,272.66.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96.

On Monday, March 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $1,218,168.64.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.47. 62,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.40.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,512.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 83,376 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,893.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

