Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 13th total of 680,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:STG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.59 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

