Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.35 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570–0.550 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of SUMO opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -14.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $4,284,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $192,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 526,175 shares of company stock valued at $10,013,296 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

