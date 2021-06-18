Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Update

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 64.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $35,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Summer Infant by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.