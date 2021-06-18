Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.75.
About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
