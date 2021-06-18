Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Get Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma alerts:

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.