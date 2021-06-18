Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.51. Sumco has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09.

Get Sumco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.