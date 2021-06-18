Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28,036.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.95. 8,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.68. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

