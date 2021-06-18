Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $90.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,126,000 after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

