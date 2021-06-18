Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Down 3.3%

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.07 and last traded at $50.07. 96 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 56,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 318,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

