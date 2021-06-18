Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,320% compared to the average volume of 718 call options.

In other Hudson Technologies news, VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $38,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,222 shares in the company, valued at $154,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $59,336.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,503 shares of company stock worth $137,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 154,644 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 64,724 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

HDSN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 13,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,410. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

