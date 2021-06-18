Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,666 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,317% compared to the average daily volume of 400 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 457.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 141,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 116,349 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10,803.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter.

