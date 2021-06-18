Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $265.14 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $184.40 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

