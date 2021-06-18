STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($44.04).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €31.86 ($37.48) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.86.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

