Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

SF opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.