Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,044,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after acquiring an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after acquiring an additional 546,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,872,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STL opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

