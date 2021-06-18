STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.12. 849,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,044. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

