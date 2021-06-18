Stealth (XST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $753.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $753.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001058 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055939 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00040478 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,886 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

