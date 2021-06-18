State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,350 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Invacare worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invacare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 666,800 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invacare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $287.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.