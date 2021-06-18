State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,580 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJX. B. Riley increased their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of AJX opened at $12.33 on Friday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $283.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

