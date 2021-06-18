State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,570 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Team were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Team by 44,683.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Team by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TISI opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.99. Team, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

