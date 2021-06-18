State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Anterix were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Anterix by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Anterix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anterix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,176.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.