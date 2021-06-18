State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 36,741 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 185.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 618,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 168.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $4.13 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $243.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.