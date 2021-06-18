State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $220,000 Investment in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRG opened at $36.04 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

