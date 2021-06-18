Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 13th total of 226,600 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

STRR opened at $2.77 on Friday. Star Equity has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 million, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 1.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Star Equity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.