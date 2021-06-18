Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded by G.Research to Buy

G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWK. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.82.

NYSE SWK opened at $195.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

