Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

SAGKF stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

