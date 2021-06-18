Stacy Bowman Sells 13,825 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHWY opened at $77.67 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,883.50, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.