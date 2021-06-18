Stacy Bowman Sells 13,825 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CHWY opened at $77.67 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,883.50, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.4% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.