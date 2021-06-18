StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00060182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00756554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042189 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

