St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Shares Up 3.7%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56. 48,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 11,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

