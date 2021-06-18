ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 2,484 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 257.3% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,185. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

