ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $610.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,135. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $591.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.11 and a twelve month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.